ROSE HILL – Elinora “Jean" (Piper) Showalter Lehr, 91, passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Monday, May 23 at St. James Episcopal Church, Wichita. Inurnment at Dunlap Cemetery, Rose Hill, Kan., with reception to follow at Rose Hill Senior Center.
She was born Oct. 2, 1930, to John Piper and Elinor Piper (Mossman) in El Dorado, Kan. Jean was a retired elementary teacher from Rose Hill and Derby Public Schools, active member of Rose Hill Senior Center and St. James Episcopal Church in Wichita.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Donald Lee Showalter and Harold E. Lehr; sister Carolyn Buckner.
Elinora is survived by her daughter Sally Stevens of Derby; son Sam (Valerie) Showalter of Leon, Kan.; stepson Michael (Caryn) Lehr of Wichita; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Hospice or American Diabetes Association.
