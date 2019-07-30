LIBERTY, MO. – Elfriede (Wiegand) Keck, 87, passed away July 26, 2019 at St. Luke’s on the Plaza from complications of a stroke. A visitation will be held from 5:30-7:00pm, Thursday, August 1, at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, Mo., with funeral services to follow at 7:00pm at the funeral home. Graveside services will be 11:00am, Friday, August 2, at El Paso Cemetery in Derby, Kan.
Elfriede was born Nov. 28, 1931 in Darmstadt, Germany to Richard Kurt and Bertha Anna Wiegand.
She attended school in Griesheim, Germany and met her future husband, John Keck on a blind date while he was stationed there.
They married in Germany and moved to Derby, Kansas and started a family. They lived on a farm and raised animals. Elfriede also worked for Gates LearJet for many years and retired as a quality control manager.
She was an avid collector of glassware and antiques, she loved to garden and take care of her grandchildren. Elfriede also enjoyed volunteering at Hillcrest Thrift Shop and traveling back to Germany.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Bertha Wiegand; her beloved husband, John Keck; her son, Johnny Keck; her sister, Gertrude and her brother, Heinz.
Elfriede is survived by her daughter, Cindy Trimble and her husband, Chris of Liberty, Mo.; her grandchildren, Lauren and Jacob; her sister, Hildegarde Porter of Sacramento, Calif.; and her brothers, Rudy Wiegand and Werner Wiegand, both of Germany.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hillcrest Thrift Shop, 7 W Mill St, Liberty, MO 64068 or www.hillcresthope.org, where Elfriede volunteered for several years. Fond memories and condolences for Elfriede may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com, as arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home.
