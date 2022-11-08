Elcie Smith
Elcie LaVerne Smith, 91, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. She was born Feb. 17, 1931 to Frederick and Cora Macklin in Athol, Kan. Memorial service will be at 2 pm Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at Smith Family Mortuary, Derby.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; daughters, Deborah and Bethann. Survivors include her daughter, Mary; grandchildren, Leiloine, Keria, Melissa, Kyle, Jennifer, Tanya; great-grandchildren, Zaylyn, Cora, Savannah, Aaliyah, Angelica, Ethan, Alex, Kaylinda, Zech, Devin, Aaron; great great-grandchildren, Marianne, Izlee, Waylon and Ava.
