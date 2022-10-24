Edward Paul Brzezinski, 90, retired SMSgt for the USAF, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Rosary is 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, followed by a 10:30 Funeral Mass, both at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby, Kan.
He was born Oct. 8, 1932, in Shawano, Wis.
Edward was preceded in death by his second wife, Ursula; daughter Donna Twigg; grandson Jason Twigg; siblings Michael and Marci.
Survivors include his children, Jody (Russ) Bauer, John (Debbie) Brzezinski, Therisa (Demitri) Papaioannou, Paul (Kathy) Brzezinski, Judy Bzezinski Rugi; sister Anne Shelley; 14 grandkids and 17 great-grandkids.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark, Derby, KS 67037 and Catholic Charities, 437 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. Condolences may be sent to the family via www.smithfamilymortuaries.com.
