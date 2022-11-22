Derby - Edward L. “Ed” Hunter, age 58, passed away, Sunday, November 13, 2022.
Visitation with family present, Thurs, Nov. 17th, 5:30-7pm. Services, 10am Fri, Nov. 18th, BOTH at Calvary Baptist Church, Derby.
Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Marian (Boroughs) Hunter; nephew, Hunter Miller.
Survivors: wife, Melody Hunter; children, Joshua (Caitlin) Hunter of Derby, Chrisinda (Calvin) Nelson and Melinda Hunter all of Wichita, Johnathan Hunter of Derby; siblings, Jeff (Stacey) Hunter of Kansas City, MO, Eric (Sandra) Hunter of Little Rock, AR, Jennifer (Mike) Hunter-Miller of Tucson, AZ; grandson, Layne Hunter.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial: National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St, New York, NY 10016.
Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville, is in charge of arrangements. www.shinklemortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.