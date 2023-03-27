DERBY - Edna Sanders, 69, died Thursday, March 23, 2023. Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, at Sharon Baptist Church, 2221 Oliver, Wichita.
Sanders was born Sept. 2, 1953, to Earl and Eleanor Fisher in Fayetteville, N. C. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her hobbies included gardening, crafting and working with the babies in the church nursery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Eleanor Fisher.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Jerry Sanders; her three children, Kristin Brewer (Michael), John Pearson and Chelsea Sanders (Jacob); her grandchildren; and her siblings, Connie Strickland and Milton Fisher.
She chose to donate her body to the KU School of Medicine for research.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.