Edna Mae Palmer, 98, retired Southwestern Bell Telephone operator for 35 years, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020.
Celebration of Life will be 10:00 a.m. on Thursday August 13 at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Wichita.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Eugene (Gene) Palmer, parents; John and Dora Morris, brothers; John and Charlie Morris, sisters; Erma Lewis, Wilma McVey; grandson Brian McCormack; and great-grandson Carter Roberts.
She is survived by her daughter; Linda (John) Roberts of Derby, Kan.; daughter Cheryl McCormack of Wichita; sister Carolyn King, Albuquerque, N.M.; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was an active member of Dawson United Methodist Church for many years. She has been a resident of Brookdale Assisted Living, Derby, Kan. for the past five years.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or Brookdale Derby Assisted Living, 1709 E. Walnut Grove Rd., Derby, KS. To share a memory or leave online condolences please visit www.hillsidefuneralhomewest.com.
