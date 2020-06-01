DERBY – Edmond Leroy "Lee" Kinch, 81, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Visitation: Friday, May 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby, Kan.
He was born May 15, 1939, to Homer Leroy Kinch and Ellen Francis Shaner in Topeka, Kan. He graduated from WSU and from Kansas University School of Law. He practiced law for 50 years plus in Wichita. Lee was known and respected for his honor, integrity, generosity, compassion and love for his fellow man. He has worn many hats over the years including Sedgwick County Democratic Party Chair (12 years), KDP 4th District Chair, Kansas Democratic Party National Committeeman, Delegate to DNC Conventions (always), Kansas House candidate, Kansas Democratic Party Vice Chair, Kansas Democratic Party Chair, ultimate Democratic Party fundraiser extraordinaire, and a steadfast Democratic Party leader.
Lee is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Kim (Dan) Stiffler; granddaughters, Madison and Annie Stiffler; son, Wade (Beth) Kinch; grandson, Aidan Kinch; stepsons, Larry Wilson and Rusty Wilson; sister, Audrey Unruh; and brother, Gene Kinch.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas Democratic Party, 501 SE Jefferson St., Suite 30, Topeka, KS 66607; Derby Community Foundation, 946 N. Buckner St., Derby, KS 67037; or Derby Education Foundation, P.O. Box 557, Derby, KS 67037.
