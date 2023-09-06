Edith Mae (Mulvihill) Powell of Derby passed away at Advena Living of Fountainview on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. She reached the age of 98 years.
She was born on Nov. 22, 1924, in Salix, Iowa, the daughter of Maurice J and Mae (Beaubien) Mulvihill. On May 23, 1945, she married James R (Red) Powell in Sioux City, Iowa. They lived in Derby since 1955, after moving from Wichita.
Survivors include son, Dennis (Lori) Powell of Jay, Okla.; daughters: Pamela DePriest and Patricia (Don) Culver of Derby; grandchildren: Chris (Misty), Lori, Eric (Amy), J. D. (Shelly), Russell (Luke); great-grandchildren: Julia, Oliva, Colby, Colt, Kaitlyn, Sevannah, and Jazmyne.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James (Red) Powell; her parents, Maurice and Mae Mulvihill; her siblings: Elwyne Lamoureux, Grace Chilton, Marion Terry, Ann Hungerford, Mike Mulvihill, Louis Mulvihill, Pat Mulvihill, James Mulvihill; son-in law, Ron DePriest; one great-granddaughter, Emma Grace DePriest.
A Visitation with the family will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2023, at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby. Graveside service is 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at El Paso Cemetery, 700 E. Kay, Derby. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Edith’s name to Traditions Hospice of Wichita, 3221 N. Toben Ste. 200, Wichita, KS, 67226-2918.
