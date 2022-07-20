Ed Brennan, age 72, passed away on July 17, 2022. Visitation with Ed’s family at Smith Family Mortuary, Derby, on July 21 from 6-8 p.m. Services: July 22, 10 a.m. rosary, 10:30 a.m. funeral mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, Derby.
Ed was born to Harold and Betty Brennan on June 11, 1950, in Sioux City, Iowa. He was an event promotor of the Wichita Summer Nationals drag boat races, electronics salesman, and a great side-hustler.
Ed is survived by his spouse Kathy; children Aaron (Auburn), Ryan (Katie); 10 grandchildren: Aaron Jr., Alex, Aubriyanna, Adam, Audriyanna, Aariyanna, Mason, Ashlyn, Annabelle, and step-grandchild Rebyl; all of Derby.
Preceded in death by daughter Cari, and his parents.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Wichita, or St. Mary Parish Catholic School, Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.