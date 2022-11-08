Earnest Edward Knipp

Earnest Edward “Ernie” Knipp, 75, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. He was born Dec. 1,1946 to Victor and Catherine (Brungardt) Knipp in Hays, Kansas. Ernie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and; friend.
Ernie was a proud Army Vietnam veteran. He was a retired maintenance technician for Derby Schools and previously served in Salina Schools. He was known around Derby for his old yellow Chevy truck.
Ernie was a member of The American Legion and Knights of Columbus.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Marvin Kriley. Ernie is survived by his wife of 48 years, Belinda (Benjamin) Knipp; daughters Sandra (Craig) Lafon, Teresa (Jason) Cole, both of Derby; son Philip Knipp of Wichita; grandchildren Ethan, Aila, Emily & Addison; siblings Ellie Kriley,
Shirley Leochner, Gerald Knipp, Verlin Knipp, Ron Knipp & Sheryl Curry; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Wednesday, Nov. 9th, 2022, from 5-7 pm at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road Derby, Kansas 67037. Rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10th, 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark in Derby.
Interment with military honors to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary Catholic Church Building Fund or Children’s Mercy Hospital of Kansas City.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.