Duane Reissig, 81, of Derby, Kan., passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Funeral services were held at Andover UMC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kansas Humane Society or a memorial of your choice.
Search Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Derby man found dead in Buckner building
- 'I was in tears!' Tyler Perry got so emotional disciplining his son
- Lindsey’s renewed passion leads to All-American season
- Signage changes among zoning updates
- Kansas House passes school choice bill tied to SPED funding
- Firefighter, business owner made his mark on Derby
- Schieber nets Knights of Columbus free throw title
- Ludwig named VFW Regional Firefighter of the Year
- Top DEA agent speaks on current fentanyl crisis
- Wichita school board appoints Kelly Bielefeld as next superintendent
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
Mar 25
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Zoom Derby Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.