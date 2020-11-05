DERBY – Duane Eldon Travis, 88, loving husband, father and grandfather, went to be with our Lord, on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Funeral Service: 2:00 pm, Friday, November 6th, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Derby 324 N. Baltimore Derby, Kansas 67037. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery.
He was born November 26, 1931, to Levi and Matilda Travis in Wichita, Kan. Duane retired from LearJet as an aircraft mechanic. He was a 33rd Degree Mason, belonging to the Derby Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite. Duane served for 12 years at the Derby Police Department. He was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Derby, where he served as an elder. Duane also served on the Derby Board of Education. In his free time, he enjoyed wood carving.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Levi and Matilda Travis; siblings, Virginia Everhart, Richard Travis, Clara Richey, Jean Byfield, Wilbur Travis.
Duane is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rosalie; daughters, Pamela (Rick) Fielden and Priscilla Norcaust; grandchildren, Nic (Jennifer) Fielden, Matt Fielden, Travis (Megan) Norcaust, Courtney Rose Glessner; great grandchildren, Elliauna Casanova, Bryce Casanova, Kenadie Casanova, Preston Fielden, Jackson Norcaust, and Maxwell Norcaust; brother, Don Travis; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Derby Masonic Lodge #365 A.F. & A.M., 125 E Market ST, Derby, KS 67037.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.