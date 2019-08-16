Dr. Jack M. Rudd, DDS, 85, of Wichita, Kansas, died August 14, 2019 at the Catholic Care Center in Bel Aire, Kansas. At the request of Jack, there will be no services held.
Jack was born the son of Harold and Vivian (Phares) Rudd on Wednesday, May 9, 1934 in Wellington, Kansas. He graduated from Wellington High School and went on to graduate from the University of Kansas. Jack then received his post graduate degree of Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Dr. Rudd operated a dental practice in Wellington, Kansas and later in Derby, Kansas.
In 1975, Jack and Mildred R. Rudd were united in marriage in Derby, Kansas. Together they celebrated 37 years of marriage before her passing in 2012.
Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and two step-daughters: Amy Hawthorne and Kathleen Loehr.
Survivors include his daughter, Lori Page and her husband Mike of Nappanee, Indiana; daughter, Sherri Newlin and her husband Tod of Wichita, Kansas, step-children: Mary Fowler and her husband Steve of Rose Hill, Kansas, Peggy Clark and her husband Brad of Wichita, Kansas, Ann Loehr of Hutchinson, Kansas; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a sister, Ann Fogal and her husband Les of Clarkston, Washington.
Contributions may be left at the funeral home or mailed to Wellington Humane Society, PO Box 494, Wellington, Kansas.
Share a memory or leave condolences at www.cornejodayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by Cornejo|Day Funeral Home & Crematory, Wellington, Kansas.
