DERBY – Doyle D. Davis, age 80, business owner and jack of all trades, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Visitation: Monday, Nov. 29, Noon-7 p.m., with family present 4:30-7 p.m., at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville.
Service: Tuesday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m., at Calvary Baptist Church, Derby.
Preceded by parents, Edward and Oma Davis; brothers, James, Clarence and Raymond Davis.
Survived by wife, Nadine Davis; children, Cynthia (Mark) Barger, David (Staci) Davis, Chad (Holli) Davis, all of Derby; brother, Ray (Dana) Davis of Wichita; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial: Thru the Bible, PO Box 7100, Pasadena, CA 91109. www.shinklemortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.