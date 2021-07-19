DERBY – Our beloved son, Douglas Keck Buchanan, went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2021. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 at Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S. Rock Rd. in Wichita.
Doug was born in Wichita, Kan., on September 24, 1984. He leaves behind mom Jere; dad Bruce; sister Staci Romero (Orlando Romero); nephew Raymond Romero; and niece Melanie Romero. He also leaves behind a large loving family of aunts, uncles, and cousins – as well as many teammates and friends.
Doug was preceded in death by sisters Jodi Lynn and Sara Jane, as well as grandparents Ray/Helen Buchanan and Marge/Basil Keck.
Doug grew up in Derby where his rough and tumble approach to life left him battered with black eyes and scars as a young boy. He once finished a junior league football game with a broken leg. He was a fierce competitor and loved sports and loved playing football, basketball, and baseball as a boy. At an early age, he dreamed of playing football under the lights of Panther Stadium – a dream he realized and excelled at. He received All-State honors and was selected to play in the Shriners all-star football game. He loved competing with his teammates/ brothers and was a fun-loving loyal friend. He competed with a lot of determination, love of the game, and grit. He was a tough guy with a big heart.
Doug graduated from Friends University with a degree in Business. Doug and his sister Jodi founded the BS Sandwich Press food truck, helping pioneer the food truck business in Wichita. They served a variety of creative sandwiches, but mostly served up many laughs and smiles to their customers.
Doug loved to travel and had the opportunity to see the world. He visited Hawaii, Alaska, London, Paris, Scotland, Rome, and went on numerous cruises. He was an awesome, caring, fun-loving uncle, a loving son, and a little brother. He made his mom and dad proud during his short time on this earth. You will always be in our hearts and minds. We love you son!
Memorial contributions may be made to Independent Living Resource Center-Greater Expectations Program/Autism Avenue, 3033 W. 2nd St. N., Wichita, KS 67203.
