DERBY – Douglas Evers of Derby, Kan., born in Lawrence, Kan., died in his home on Sept 14, 2021, at age 55. Visit https://www.smithfamilymortuaries.com/memorials/douglas-evers/4729669/index.php for full obituary and details for his celebration of life ceremony.
