DERBY – Dorothy M. (Bierce) Gile, 97, loving wife, mother, and grandmother went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 23, 2022. A memorial service will held at a later date at Harvest Community Church, Wichita, Kan. Memorials have been established with The Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219 and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202.
