With heavy hearts the family of Dorothy Lee Brueggeman share the passing of the Lord’s good and faithful servant on Jan 7, 2023. Dorothy was born June 1, 1935 in Larned, Kansas and married the love of her life, Duane Brueggeman on Aug 5, 1956 in Hoisington, Kan.
She faithfully served her family, her church and community throughout her life and her sweet spirit was felt by everyone who ever knew her. One of her greatest joys was gardening and watching over the many birds that visited the yard and her beautiful flowerbeds. She enjoyed refinishing antiques and finding bargains at garage sales, and she took great pride in the many deals she made.
After a long career of truck driving Duane retired and together, they took to the road in an RV so they could explore the country. They spent time working at RV parks and meeting many new friends. They developed a lifelong friendship with several couples and thoroughly enjoyed traveling together and spending time with each other.
After many years of traveling, they settled down in Derby and Mulvane, Kansas and became active and vital members of their church along with spending quality time with family. Her love for the Lord was seen in all facets of her life and she demonstrated that love to all that had the pleasure of knowing and loving her.
She leaves us all with countless wonderful memories and her devoted husband Duane, three children,
JoLynn (Brueggeman) Stephens and husband Michael, Keith Brueggeman, Darryl Brueggeman and wife Miriam. Granddaughters Cassie Stephens, Callie Boston, Faith Brueggeman and three great grandchildren. A brother Larry Burgess and wife Suzanne, four nieces and nephews and two generations of great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Firman and Cassie Burgess, sister Carol Jamison, and brother LeRoy Burgess.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Jan. 21 at 11 am at Damascus Road Church, 621 N Derby Ave, Derby, KS 67037. The family will be available for visitation immediately following the Celebration.
