DERBY – Dorothy Elizabeth Coleman, age 101, homemaker, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Sunday, October 27, with family greeting friends 4-6 p.m.; funeral service 10 a.m. Monday, October 28, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Wells; first husband, Clarence Crumrine; second husband, Carol E. Coleman; son, Daniel L. Crumrine; daughter, Beverly Ann Duff; grandson, John Daniel Duff; 3 brothers and 6 sisters.
Survivors include her brother, Virgil Wells (Alice), of Boring, Ore.; sister, Shirley Blake, of Laramie, Wyo.; grandchildren, Jerry Duff, of Derby, Brad Young (Angela), and Kelly Hanuska (Bill); numerous extended family.
A memorial has been established with Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.