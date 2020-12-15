DERBY – Doris Mae Perrill, 89, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. A graveside service was held Dec. 14 at El Paso Cemetery in Derby.
She was a member of the Woodlawn United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the Woodlawn United Methodist Thrift Shop, 103 N. Baltimore Ave., Derby, KS 67037.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.