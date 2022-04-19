Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Windy with scattered late night thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with scattered late night thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.