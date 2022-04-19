Doris K. Schwartz, 102, passed away at Country Place Living in Independence, Kan., on April 14, 2022. Funeral services will be held April 26 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Derby, with burial immediately following at El Paso Cemetery, Derby, under the direction of Smith Family Mortuary-Derby.
She was one of six children born to Frank and Bertha (Mitchell) McGee and graduated from IHS in 1938.
Doris married John R. Morley of Troy, Kan., on Feb. 6, 1942. Two children were born of this union, Judy Ann and John "JR" Roger Morley, Jr. They later divorced.
She married Myron Schwartz of Derby, Kan., on Dec 17, 1965. They travelled extensively in the U.S., Europe, and Australia. They made their home in Winfield, then Mulvane and for the last 25 years in Derby. They belonged to the Mulvane Wildcat Campers and spent many winters with their friends in various southern U.S. locations. Doris was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Derby and its organization "Sew What" Quilting Group. She was a past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star, Winfield, and past President of VFW Auxiliary, Independence, Kan., and member of Red Hat Society in Derby.
Learning to sew at an early age, Doris became a skilled seamstress, creating wedding gowns, pep squad outfits, hospital gowns, choir robes and stage costumes. She also did alterations and tailoring for men and women. In later years she did doll making and excelled at hand quilting. It has been said that Doris never met a needle or sewing machine that she didn't love.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Myron Schwartz; her parents, Bertha Ray and stepfather Bill Ray; brothers Bud McGee, Joe McGee, Bob McGee; sisters Bonnie Leatherman and Betty Neal; and son, JR Morley.
Doris is survived by her daughter Judy (Dale) Holroyd of Independence; daughter-in-law Susan Morley of Lenexa; stepson Gary (Kerri) Schwartz of Arkansas City, Kan.; grandchildren: Becky Rumfelt, Tiffany Fercho, Shanda Moon, Trig Morley, Cody Morley, Kelli Burleson; 15 great-grandchildren: Quinten, Olivia, Mena, Parker, Tessa, Sawyer, Wyatt, Elijah, Remmington, Finnegan, Logan, Mikayla, Landon, Aubrey and Layton.
Doris adored her grandchildren, loved her family, her assisted living family, her church family and the many, many friends she made in her life. She was always a happy, helpful, and brightly spirited friend who always wore a smile.
The family suggests memorial contributions can be made to First Presbyterian Church, Derby-www.fpcderby.org or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita, KS-www.hynesmemorial.org or Amethyst Place, Kansas City, MO-www.amethystplace.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.