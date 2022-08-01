DERBY – Doris June Frazier, 85, passed away in the arms of her loving husband on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Visitation: Aug. 2, 1-8 p.m., with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby. Funeral services: Aug. 3 at 10 a.m., also at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby. Graveside burial will follow at Mulvane Cemetery, with reception luncheon following at Derby Bowl. A memorial has been established with the Cystic Fibrosis Association of West Plains, Missouri.
