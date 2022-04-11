DERBY – Donna Marie McCulloch, 77, died Friday, April 8, 2022. She and her husband owned Pizza John’s in Derby.
Visitation on April 15 from 1-8 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m., and funeral service at 2:30 p.m. on April 16, both at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery, Derby.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Counter and Maxine Freeby; and sister, Beverly Heath.
Donna is survived by her husband, John McCulloch; three children, Stoney Wilscam, Jesse Wilscam, Kristina Roby (Jason); five grandchildren, Chase Wilscam (Ashley), Savannah Wilscam, Hunter Wilscam, Ashley Roby, and Payne Roby; brother, Ron Counter (Carol); and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials have been established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202.
