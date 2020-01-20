DERBY – Donna Marie Godwin, 87, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Visitation on Friday, January 17 from 1-8 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m.; Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, all at Smith Mortuary in Derby. Burial to follow at El Paso Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Godwin and parents, Wilson and Velda Nelson.
Donna is survived by her two children, Rhonda Kay Brosius (Tom) and Greg Gossett (Terri); 8 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; brother, Ronald Nelson (Dorene); and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Donna was a loving, caring, and special Mom who loved her children, grandchildren, family and friends. Donna was a dedicated Christian who loves Jesus, and enjoyed attending church. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. We will miss you, Mom, and look forward to reuniting with you in heaven someday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Derby Historical Museum, 208 N. Westview Dr., Derby, KS 67037.
