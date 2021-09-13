AFTON, Okla. - Donna Mae Starbird, 87, formerly of Mulvane, Kan., co-owner National Show Producers, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Thursday, September 16, with family greeting friends 5-7 p.m., Smith Mortuary, 501 SE Louis Blvd, Mulvane. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, September 17, Calvary Cemetery, 601 S. Vassar, Wichita.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, James and Katherine Gray; son, Rick Starbird; 1 brother and 2 sisters.
Survivors include her husband, Darryl; son, Cliff Starbird (Teri), of Derby; daughters, Debra Vogele (Tom), of Moreno Valley, Calif., and Cristy Bledsoe, of Joplin, Mo.; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
A memorial has been established with the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com
