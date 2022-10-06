DERBY – Donna Lee (Thomas) Brillhart, 94, died Oct. 3, 2022, at Derby Health and Rehabilitation. Graveside services at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.
