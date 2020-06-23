DERBY - Donna Lee Gillespie, 87, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Visitation: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 5 to 7 pm at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road Derby, KS 67037. Graveside Service: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 2:00 pm at El Paso Cemetery, 700 E. Kay Derby, KS 67037. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
