DERBY – Donna L. Saunders (Myers), 78, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. A family memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Saunders; parents, Frank and Vanetta Myers.
Donna is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Lusk of Derby, Janette Schoen (Walter) of Newton; brother, Dale Myers of Carlsbad, Calif.; and her loving extended family.
Always adventuresome, Donna moved to San Francisco right out of high school where she met and married the love of her life, David Saunders. She was a longtime agent for Allstate Insurance. After retirement she resided in Grass Valley, Calif. With declining health in 2015, Donna returned to Kansas to be close to family. Donna will always be remembered for her love of laughter.
