DERBY – Donna Elise (Deaver) Walling, 67, passed away in Wichita on July 5, 2022. Services will be held at Grace First Church, 14725 E. Harry, Wichita, at 11 a.m. July 23.
Search Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Derby alum Kyle Findley in on record-breaking python capture in Florida
- Derby’s Riojas named National American Miss Kansas Pre-Teen
- Panther football builds chemistry at 7-on-7 tournament
- Former Panther Kennedy Brown ready to start journey at Duke
- Derby shifting to fleet management program for city vehicles
- City trash and recycling service adjusting schedule temporarily
- Artist finds her ‘happy place’ in Hubbard classroom
- Merilyn Austin
- School board gets first look at strategic plan draft
- Third Rock Road shooting suspect arrested
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 31
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 7
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Your Current Zoom Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.