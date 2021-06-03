SHAWNEE - Donna Clark (Standrich) 84, passed away May 19, 2021. She raised her family and lived in Derby until retiring. Services at Olivet Baptist Church 3440 W. 13th St. N, Wichita, KS June 10 at 10:00 a.m. Memorials to Mabel's Building Mission and Rett Syndrome Research Trust.
