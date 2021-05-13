ST. CHARLES, MO. – Donald Martin Estes, 64, passed away May 9, 2021. Visitation: Sunday, May 16, 5:30-8:30 pm, Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 W. Clay St., St. Charles, Mo. Funeral Service: Monday, May 17, 2:00 pm, same location.
Search Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Master sign plan approved for Menards development
- This is the Least Expensive Zip Code in Arkansas
- Boeing CEO, Derby native funding scholarships
- ‘Destined to lead tomorrow:’ Derby class of 2021 turns the tassel
- Derby science teacher wins fellowship
- Cason Lindsey
- Man and woman found dead after shooting in Wichita
- Derby soccer finds new offensive ace
- Outstanding seniors recognized at assembly
- Rock River Rapids preps for opening
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
May 15
-
May 21
-
May 21
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Your Current Zoom Magazine
A FREE Derby Informer publication. Pick up your copy at 219 E. Madison in Derby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.