DERBY – Donald Keith Sumner Jr., 78, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Cremation has taken place. There will be no service, per his request. In lieu of flowers memorials have been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219.
