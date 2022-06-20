DERBY – Donald "Don" Kiker, 86, longtime Derby resident, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Advena Living Fountain View of Rose Hill, Kan.
He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Derby and an active member of the Gideons Derby Camp. He worked at Boeing and Cessna before retiring.
Don was preceded in death by his mother, Vera Chism and son, Russell Kiker.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy; sons, Jim (Deb) of Topsham, Maine, Rodger of Wichita; four grandchildren, Brad Kiker (Rachael West), Amy (Joe) Clements, Drew (Katie) Kiker, Carrie (Terry) Hying; grandson, Uriah Hying.
Graveside service: 10 a.m., Thursday, July 7, El Paso Cemetery, Derby.
Memorials are established with Phoenix Hospice, 3450 N. Rock Rd., Bldg 200, Ste. 213, Wichita, KS 67226 or Derby Gideon Camp. Arrangements with Wulf-Ast Mortuary.
