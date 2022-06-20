Derby, KS (67037)

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 98F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.