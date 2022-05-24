WICHITA – Dolores Mae Haugh passed away May 21, 2022, at the age of 87, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, May 25 at Smith Family Mortuary, Derby, Kan. Services will be held at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church, Derby, Thursday, May 26 at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Phillipsburg, Kan., with graveside services Friday, May 27 at 12 noon.
She was born August 1, 1934, in Phillips County, Kan., to William and Edna (Merklein) Pflieger. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Haugh, parents, and sister, Maralee (Pflieger) Thacker.
Dolores grew up on the family farm and upon graduating from Phillipsburg High School (where she was nicknamed “Frenchie”), she worked as a secretary at the high school and met her future husband, Nelson. Their many dates included Saturday night dances and even in later years still danced in sync with each other – it was a beautiful sight to see.
After marrying at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Stuttgart, Kan., on June 24, 1956, they moved to Emporia, Concordia, then Phillipsburg where they raised their children. Nelson and Dolores managed the local bowling alley and she became an avid bowler, traveling to local, state and national bowling tournaments. She was a faithful member of her church, always helping with anything that needed to be done. The kids remember helping their mom print and fold the weekly bulletins every Saturday morning when she was secretary.
As the kids became older, Dolores went back to work as a bookkeeper, first at Hardman Lumber in Phillipsburg, then when they moved to Wichita due to Nelson’s work she was employed at Amortibanc, Pester-Derby Oil Co, and Murfin Drilling.
After retiring, Dolores helped care for her great-grandkids which she thoroughly enjoyed. She was known to say, “I’d have six high chairs lined up in front of the TV when feeding them.” She loved telling stories about the many things they did when she cared for them. She was referred to as “Grandma Church” since she spent most of her time at the church when not with them.
Dolores saved everything. To this day, she still has nearly every card sent to her, numerous newspaper clippings, children’s artwork, programs from various events, and of course pictures. She would frequently read a quote or article or find a recipe that looked good, clip it out and give or mail to someone.
Dolores loved her family very much and was always good to remember everyone’s birthday or anniversary, near or far, by sending a card with a small gift inside. Her handwriting was beautiful and recognized by all. However, if a letter needed to be written, she’d still use her typewriter (no computers in her house).
Dolores had a laugh (“you could always hear grandma laughing – even if you were in the next room”) and was always happy. She was a caring person and would do anything for her family. She included her family members in her nightly prayers especially if anyone was struggling or sick then would be sure to ask later how they were doing (even if one of the pets had something going on).
Dolores is survived by her children: Terri (Scott) Johnson, Curtis (Veda), Gregory and Michael; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother Dale Pflieger; brother-in-law George Searight; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to Phoenix Home Care and Hospice in Wichita or Cross of Glory Lutheran Church in Derby.
