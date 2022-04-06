Dixie Marie Hormuth (nee Bundrick), born Oct. 6, 1953, age 68. Dixie lost her battle to cancer on Monday morning, April 4, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center surrounded by her mother, sister and two children. Celebration of Life to be held on April 10 from 2-5 p.m. at the Derby VFW, 101 S. Baltimore Ave., Derby, Kan.
Dixie was a bright soul – someone that could make light of any situation. Most of her family and friends would describe her as playful but fun spirited. She dedicated her life in the service of others and loved making people smile. She taught her children not by telling, but by doing. She was a hard working single mother, even working two or three jobs at a time to make sure her children were fed and clothed. If she taught her children anything, it was that nothing in life is given, it’s earned by hard work. Dixie will be missed, but her spunky spirit will be remembered by the many friends and family members she leaves behind. We love you MOM!
Survived by her mother, Juanita Bundrick of Derby, Kan.; sister Patricia Creonte (Augie) of Grain Valley, Mo.; brothers Bob Winslow of Brandon, Fla., Charles Bundrick of Derby, Allen Bundrick of Derby; daughter Tiffany Linker of Wellington, Kan.; son Scott Bailey of Denver, Colo.; grandchildren Elijah Grant, Chelsea Linker, Micaela Grant, Peyton Linker, Kiana Bailey, Isabella Bailey; and Dixie was a beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up to help with an adoption of a child (Sarah, great-grandchild) near and dear to Dixie’s heart. Please make checks payable to C.M. Linker and send to 437 E. 30th St. S., Wellington, KS 67152.
