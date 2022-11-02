ROSE HILL – Dianne Elaine Stearns, 75, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, surrounded by family. Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Smith Family Mortuary Chapel, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Inurnment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
She was born on Nov. 17, 1946, at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kan., the daughter of Lawrence Dean and Ella Fern Chenoweth Meyer. Dianne married Gary Stearns on Dec. 18, 1976, at the United Methodist Church in Haviland, Kan. They were married for 45 years.
Dianne attended Haviland High School and graduated in 1964. Dianne entered the nursing program at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan., and later obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Nursing at Wichita State University in 1976. She was a nurse practitioner at the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita until her retirement. She was an avid Kansas sports fan and enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading books, and spending time with her grandchildren. Dianne’s biggest pride and joy were her sons, and she never ran out of stories to tell about their shenanigans growing up.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Dean and Ella Fern Chenoweth; her twin brother, Donald Chenoweth; and her son, Mark Stearns.
Dianne is survived by her husband, Gary Stearns of Rose Hill; two sons, Shawn (Jamie) Stearns of Liberty, Mo., and Kyle (Kathleen) Stearns of Gladstone, Mo.; five grandchildren, Alex Stearns, Parrish Munro, Jessikah Munro, Aaron Stearns and Blythe Stearns; two brothers Richard (Marybeth) Chenoweth of Brighton, Colo., and Daryl (Sherry) Chenoweth of Normal, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Humane Society.
