Denny Seymour, 77, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023, with his immediate family by his side.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jeanne; sons Jarrod (Michelle) and Jason (Jennifer); and his four grandchildren: Xander, Kohen, Tyler, and Trevor.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Burial and graveside service were June 1, 2023, at the Hillcrest Cemetery.
