Dennis Paul Swiantek, born Feb. 4, 1941, in Charleroi, Pa. to Raymond and Irene Swiantek, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. He was a graduate of Belmar High School in Belle Vernon, Pa., and Ft. Hays State University, Hays, Kan.
He served in the U.S. Army, 173rd Airborne Brigade, during the Vietnam War.
Dennis worked as a conductor on the railroad for 43 years.
He loved to play golf and made many lifelong friends while playing. In the colder months you could find him at the poker table. Dennis was very proficient in both of those activities. He also loved being with his family and was always up for a game of Skip-Bo, Tripoli or Trivial Pursuit.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers-in-law: James See and Carl Himes.
Surviving him are: wife, Glenda Himes Swiantek; daughter: Jennifer Swiantek Proffitt (Scott Proffitt); son: Tony Swiantek (Julie Heang); grandchildren: Tyler Proffitt, Tara Proffitt Wright (Golden Wright), Paige Proffitt; great-grandchild: Elija Reed Wright; brother, Raymond Swiantek (Melissa Rider); and many dear cousins, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Dennis’ life will be 1:00 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in the upstairs meeting room at the Derby Golf and Country Club, 2600 N. Triple Creek, Derby.
In lieu of flowers memorials have been established with Lemon Park Lights, c/o Deb Goyen, 281 NE 45th Ave, Pratt, KS 67124.
Smith Mortuary, Derby in charge of arrangements.
