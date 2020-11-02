AFTON, OKLA. – Dennis N. Ray, age 68, passed from this life on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Dennis was born on June 19, 1952, to James and Donna (Achey) Ray in Paola, Kan., where he grew up and graduated from Paola High School. On May 1, 1981, Dennis married Kay Snead in Miami, Okla. The couple moved to the Grand Lake area from Kearney, Mo., in 2015. Dennis was a railroad engineer for Union Pacific for many years until his retirement in 2012. Dennis could be described as a person with a “bristly” exterior, but he was a “softy” inside. He possessed a huge loving heart, and his grandchildren knew how to find that “soft spot.” He greatly enjoyed spending time with and building toys for his grandchildren.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memory, his wife Kay Ray; sons, Doug Snead (Kelly) of Derby, Kan., and Tyler Ray (Sara) of Nowata, Okla.; brothers Brad Ray (Diane) of Mound City, Kan., and Rod Ray (Rochelle) of Olathe, Kan.; and five grandchildren: Alex Ray, Aubri Ray, Emma Ray, Lauren Snead and Ashlyn Snead.
Online condolences may be made at www.nicholsfuneralandcremation.com. Arrangements entrusted to Nichol-Stephens Funeral Service, Grove, Okla.
