Dennis Franklin Gilbert, age 78, retired, former owner of Ledford Gage Lab, Inc., passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 27 at El Paso Cemetery, 700 E. Kay Street, Derby.
Dennis was born in Wichita, Kan., on January 6, 1942, to Franklin O. Gilbert and Eileen C. Cragan. He was the oldest of four children. Dennis’ family moved to Derby where he graduated from Derby High School in 1960. Dennis served in the National Guard after graduation.
He married Virginia J. LaCrosse in 1962. He was a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He remained in Derby until 2010, moving to Lake Arrowhead in Medicine Lodge after retirement. Dennis was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed travelling and telling stories. He never met a stranger and welcomed all to his home. He was the life of every party! Dennis was always proud of his family and took joy in spending time with them.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; Virginia in 2013; and grandson, Myles in 2014.
He is survived by his wife, Ranita J. Johnson; sons, Shawn (Judy) Gilbert and Scott (Sherry) Gilbert; grandchildren, Ryan (Taylor) Gilbert, Kelli (Josue) Franco, Shane (Morgan) Gilbert, Chad (Taylor) Gilbert and Shanna Gilbert; great-grandson, Aksel Gilbert; siblings, Don (Connie) Gilbert, David (Mary) Gilbert and Debbie (David) Ballard.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
