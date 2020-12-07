DERBY – Denise J (Bellerive) Garcia, 64, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020, in Wichita, Kan. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 10 at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby. Her burial will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery. Memorials may be given or sent to Smith Family Mortuary, Derby. The family of Denise Garcia wishes to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to Harry Hynes Hospice and Via Christi St. Francis Hospital.
