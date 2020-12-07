DERBY – Denise J (Bellerive) Garcia, 64, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020, in Wichita, Kan. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 10 at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby. Her burial will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery. Memorials may be given or sent to Smith Family Mortuary, Derby. The family of Denise Garcia wishes to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to Harry Hynes Hospice and Via Christi St. Francis Hospital.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.