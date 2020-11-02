On October 29, 2020, Mrs. Deneen Ganucheau Guyette, 76, of Corinth, died at Medical City of Denton (Texas). The world was blessed when Deneen was born on January 8, 1944, in New Orleans, La., to Edouard and Juanita Drouet Ganucheau as one of four children. She married the love of her life on January 30, 1965, in New Orleans, La. She and her husband, Raymond John Guyette, spent most of their lives together including 56 years of marriage. They raised two daughters in a loving and close-knit family. Deneen lived by two passions: family and faith. She was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church and also the Oakmont Woman’s Club. While she had many careers over her lifetime, the one she was most proud of was being a Mom. In addition to her husband, Deneen is survived by daughters: Leanne Caret (Steve) of McLean, Va., and Dena Guyette-Page (Tim) of Corinth.
Her passion of family and faith took on many dimensions, and she poured her heart into what she believed. She inspired everyone she touched and left an indelible impression. Those who knew her would not be surprised by these little known facts: She loved animals and across her lifetime was an animal mom to countless birds, cats, dogs, squirrels, guinea pigs and rabbits; she knew the words to every song that Barry Manilow, Barbara Streisand and Neil Diamond ever recorded – and loved to sing along to those artists; was a creative talent adept at floral arrangements, calligraphy, oil painting and interior design.
The world was a brighter place because of Deneen. Her family would encourage friends and extended family to join them at a visitation that will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust St., Denton. They will celebrate her faith at a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 2 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 6500 Crawford Rd., Argyle. Interment for immediate family only will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, Denton.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in her name to Operation Kindness, 3201 Earhart Dr., Carrollton, TX 75006.
