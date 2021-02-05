DERBY – Deloris Maxine Kemper Stovall ("Dea"), 94, was born Dec. 17, 1926, in Miami, Okla., and received her eternal reward in Heaven on Jan. 28, 2021. Private burial. Online condolences to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10028831
