DERBY – Deena Rutter, 60, died Saturday, April 23, 2022. Visitation: Wednesday, April 27 from 1-8 p.m. with the family present from 6-8 p.m.; funeral service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby.
She was a lover of many sports, especially the Derby Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lucille Sorensen; and brother Steve Sorensen.
Deena is survived by her two children, Veena Bolan (Kash) and E.J. Rutter (Shannon); five grandchildren: Taylor, K.J., Addie, Korbin, and Bria; four siblings: Sandra Stein (Donnie), Roger Sorensen (Barbara), Tom Sorensen (Nikki), and Kurt Sorensen; and many other family members and friends.
Memorials have been established with Susan G Komen for the Cure, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380.
