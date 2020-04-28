DERBY – Deanna Oliver, 76, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. A private family graveside service will take place at Branson Cemetery.
She was born May 28, 1943, to Cecil and Charlsie (Timmons) Lewis in Johnson County, Okla.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Frank Lewis.
Deanna is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jerry; daughter, Lisa (Todd) Bruno; granddaughter, Amy Bruno; and a large extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.
