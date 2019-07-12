DERBY – Dean Whittemore passed away July 10, 2019. Memorial Service: 11 am, Saturday, July 13 at Madison Avenue United Methodist Church, Derby.
Preceded in death by: wife, Mary.
Survivors: children, Ted Whittemore (Carla), Debbie Steudte (Dana), Sue Kinnett (Jerry), Cathy Hill (Jace), Connie Seiber (David), Krista Whittemore; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene Grover.
Memorials to the church, 900 E. Madison Ave., Derby, KS 67037.
