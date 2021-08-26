DERBY – David Lee George, 68, passed away on August 11, 2021. A service was held Saturday, August 21 at South Rock Christian Church in Derby.
He was born April 17, 1953, son of the late Donald and Louise George. David graduated from Anderson University in 1976 with a degree in Physics and from Rhema Bible Training Center in 1981.
Throughout his life, David worked for Boeing, owned a heating and air company, and owned and operated a manufacturing company.
David is survived by wife Diana; children Gina (Mark) Cleveland and Grant (Cindy) George; grandchildren Kellen Cleveland, Gideon George, Kaderina Cleveland, Gemma George, Krisjianna Cleveland, Jethro George, and Kinton Cleveland; and sisters Donna Kellison and Mary Tribby.
David's heart was always to bless others, so donations or charitable contributions can be made in his honor to the following organization: Classical School of Wichita, 6355 Willowbrook St, Wichita, KS 67218 (Checks only).
Operation Underground Railroad
