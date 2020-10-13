DERBY – David H. Fankhauser, 82, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. A private family memorial service will take place at a later date at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, Kan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214 or Cedar Pointe Church, 9221 E. 31st St. S., Wichita, KS 67210. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
