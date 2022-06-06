DERBY – Darrell Dean Baker, 85, passed from this life on June 3, 2022, at his home in Derby, Kan.
Born Dec. 5, 1936, in Butler, Mo., he was the son of Edgar and Mary Baker. Darrell was married to Judith Pauline Baker (Nelson) on May 25, 1958. He enjoyed reading and learning everything he could about the American Civil War, visiting with his wife, meeting up with his friends for morning coffee, and various types of food, and mostly spending time with his family.
He is survived by his three granddaughters: Amie (Corey) Clinesmith of Wichita, Kristen (Ronald) LaPoint of Maize, and Janel (Sean) Workman of Wichita; four great-grandchildren: Adysen and Ayden Clinesmith, Payten LaPoint, and Avril Workman.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Edgar Baker Jr. and Willis G. Baker; his loving wife Judith P. Baker; and his children Keri Baker Jones and Kendell Baker.
